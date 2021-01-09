The Rookie season 3 spoilers: The Good Doctor alum to guest







There is a new episode of The Rookie season 3 set to air this Sunday on ABC, but while you wait for that let’s talk casting!

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, you are going to see Daytime Divas and The Good Doctor alum Camille Guaty appear in a multi-episode arc. It’s one that begins on the January 17 episode entitled “La Fiera,” and we’ll see exactly where things go from there.

As for precisely who this character is, she’s a businesswoman by the name of Sandra De la Cruz. The character description notes that she has “nefarious connections,” and she has also been the target of a murder attempt. Could this be a result of said nefarious connections? More than likely.

One of the things that The Rookie is doing a great job at these days is finding a way to tell larger stories amidst some of the day-to-day struggles of John Nolan and the rest of the team. That healthy mix is a smart way to keep the show fresh, and it’s something we especially welcome as there are some important, isolated stories that need to be told. While we have those, we can also get mixed up in larger plots that could impact the characters long-term.

Of course, we’re wondering for now just how Sandra is the sort of character who could be around in the long-term. There are a lot of questions that we have to wonder here, but we’ll have to wait and see for a while what happens. The main headline in the near future may have to do with Brandon Routh, who is going to be playing a controversial police officer who operates far outside the lines.

