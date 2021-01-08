Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 return date: ‘Spilling Secrets’







Following tonight’s new episode (the first of the year), do you want to know the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 return date? Within this piece, we can tell you what we know — or at the very least, what we know at the moment.

For now, let’s kick things off here with the bad news: There is currently a repeat of “The Puzzle Palace” set for next week. It’s a bummer that there is no new episode, given that both MacGyver and Magnum PI are each both set to air something. Yet, we’re in an era where we have to prepare for some unpredictability. It’s certainly possible the plan for next week could change, and the same goes for the plan beyond that.

Here’s what we know at the moment: The current return date for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 is Friday, January 22, and the episode is titled “Spilling Secrets.” We’re certainly curious as to what that could mean, especially since one of the biggest secrets within this world (that of Joe Hill) is already out in the open. There is no putting that metaphorical toothpaste out of the tube.

Hopefully, there will be a synopsis with further details at some point next week; for now, Blue Bloods is doing its best to keep anything and everything under wraps. We’re also hoping for more episodes when we get around to February, since it seems for now like the plan is for there to also be a repeat when we get around to January 29. One of the reasons for the uneven scheduling is, of course, the delayed start to filming, plus also the necessary amount of time needed to making new episodes in a global pandemic. Ultimately, this is not the easiest thing in the world to do.

