Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Roger E. Mosley returns







Want to know what’s coming up on Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 next week on CBS? A lot of it starts with a familiar face. The original TC in Roger E. Mosley is going to be back on the show as Booky, and he’s coming in the thick of what’s going to be a very eventful hour. A natural disaster is arriving in Hawaii, and that will cause just about everyone to scramble.

Oh, and if that isn’t enough danger for you, there’s also armed killers wandering around that Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of the crew is also going to have to deal with. We’re sure that there will be some fun throughout the hour (the photo above is proof of that), but it’s going to be mixed in with all sorts of overall drama.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“The Day Danger Walked In” – As a major hurricane hits the Island, Magnum and his friends find shelter inside La Mariana, along with two armed killers also escaping the dangerous storm. Also, Rick must confess to TC that he let the insurance lapse on the bar, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Roger E. Mosley, who played TC in the original “Magnum, P.I.,” returns as Booky.

By the end of this episode, we’ll hopefully learn whether or not our heroes make it through this okay — we’re confident that they will, but it’s going to take a certain degree of time in order to ensure that it happens. This just feels in the end like a classic change-of-pace episode, one that will put a focus on other characters and give you a larger sense of the scope within this world.

Related News – Be sure to also get some additional updates when it comes to Magnum PI right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around — once there is more to report on, we’ll have it for you here. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







