Shark Tank: All33, Justin Bieber, Trophy Smack, Electra, His & Her Bar







Tonight on Shark Tank, prepare for All33, Trophy Smack, Electra, and His & Her Bar — plus an appearance from Justin Bieber. Is he the biggest star who has ever been featured in an episode of this show? That may very well be the case here.

Before we get to sharing the products featured tonight (as we often do), be sure to check out the full synopsis for what to expect:

“1210” – A former WNBA player from Dallas, Texas, knows what athletes want when it comes to sports drinks. An entrepreneur from Boulder, Colorado, enlists the help of a superstar to show off the merits of his innovative work-from-home necessity. A husband and wife from Scottsdale, Arizona, believe they have the secret to “sexy time”; while a duo from Orange County, California, wants to take celebrating your wins to the next level when “Shark Tank” returns on FRIDAY, JAN. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

All33 – This is a carefully-designed innovation on a computer chair, one that allows for more movement and support for your entire body. The superstar in question here is Justin Bieber, who has been featured a lot in the promo material for this episode. His endorsement may go a long way.

His & Her Bar – We’ve seen a lot of things on Shark Tank over the years. An aphrodisiac snack bar is something new. This is pitched as a healthy lifestyle bar that, when consumed regularly, can boost libido alongside providing other health benefits.

Trophy Smack – There’s a lot about this company that is ridiculous and over-the-top, but that’s probably what they are going for. Fantasy football has become a sporting event in itself for many people, and here, you can buy custom trophies with engraving and all sorts of other unique designs. It’s something to add a little bit of pizzazz to your league.

Electra – This is meant to change the game for users of sports drinks, as it packs in hydration, amino acids, antioxidants, and more into a 16-ounce bottle. Can it do enough to upset a category dominated by Gatorade? We gotta wait and see with that.

