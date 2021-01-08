





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll come to you with an answer, plus another tease for what’s ahead!

Given that this is the first non-holiday Friday of the new year, it makes sense to want a new installment to air — we absolutely get that! Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen. The show is currently scheduled to come back on the air on Friday, January 22 with an installment entitled “16 Ounces,” and you can see a new photo preview for that above! Here, Raymond Reddington is working once more with his longtime associate Marvin Gerard, but what the two are up to remains to be seen.

Interested in other news on The Blacklist in video form? Then check out our “16 Ounces” expectations below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other insight coming…

One of the things that we discuss at length in the aforementioned video is the concept of revenge, and we do think that this will be a paramount issue in this story. Remember that Liz is infuriated by Reddington killing Katarina Rostova (or at least who we believe to be Katarina) right in front of her. This isn’t something that she can forget, and her rage at this point could supersede even her desire for answers, which has been at the forefront of almost everything for a little while now.

How far will Liz go in order to stop Reddington, or get what she wants? Things are going to get crazy, and we don’t have any verification that this show is going to be anything close to what it was … at least within the immediate future, anyway.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other insight on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







