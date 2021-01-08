





We’ve seen the first episode of The Bachelor, and with that, we’ve arrived to a tradition on Jimmy Kimmel Live: A pick as to who the final rose could be.

Why does this matter? Well, let’s just say that Jimmy Kimmel (or, at times, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife) has a shockingly good history of guessing some of the winners correctly. The show at least often comes close to spoiling who makes it pretty far in the competition. If you are sensitive about such things, it’s probably best to tune out now.

Anyway, the choices from this season come courtesy of Jimmy’s wife, and he proclaimed that the final three are Bri, Abigail, and then Rachael. In the end, the prediction is that Rachael Kirkconnell is going to be Matt’s fiancee at the end of the season. Will that turn out to be the case? In the world of Bachelor Nation there are no guarantees, but given the track record here, it’s fair to assume Rachael goes fairly far.

Of course, with that being said it’s not all that hard to figure out who’s going to make it far without predictions like this. Typically, there are a number of long-term favorites who are present right away. Abigail, for example, got the first impression rose, and Rachael is someone who received a decent amount of screen time. We know that Sarah and Bri are getting one-on-one dates next week (get more insight here), and we have to imagine that they will each be around for a good while.

Regardless of the predictions, the real fun of this show comes via the journey…

