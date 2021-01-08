MacGyver season 5 episode 4 sneak peek: What’s with Desi’s brother?







Tomorrow night on CBS MacGyver season 5 episode 4 is going to arrive, and all signs point to us getting to see a different side of Desi. We’ve know that she’s more than capable of kicking butt and taking names, but can she relate to members of her own family? That’s an entirely different question worth asking.

In the new sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of how she relates to her parents — and let’s just say that she and them are not exactly on the same page. A part of the problem here is that they only know so much about her, and are fully unaware that her “private security” job is really her going out and working for the Phoenix Foundation. It’s far more dangerous work than they could ever figure out on their own.

(Oh, and we totally feel for Mac at the moment, given that he had to sit there and more or less take them saying that none of Desi’s boyfriends last long.)

Perhaps more important than Desi’s parents here is her brother, mostly due to some of the super-sketchy behavior patterns that he is showing. He’s taking frequent phone calls, is extremely distracted, and eventually leaves to go back to “the office” … whatever that means. What we know from the synopsis is that Desi’s brother is going to find himself in trouble and, over the course of the hour, she and Mac may have to help him get out of it.

Of course, here is one of the primary things we’re wondering: Is it possible that Desi’s whole family will find out the truth about her over the course of the episode? If they do, what will they think? Luckily, we’ll have answers very soon…

Time to meet the parents 😬😬😬. #MacGyver is NEW tomorrow at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/CqerruiEmi — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) January 8, 2021

