Is The Unicorn new tonight on CBS? A look at ‘The First Supper’







Is The Unicorn new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ve got some more information on that subject.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s kick things off here with the bad news: There is no new episode coming on the network. As for the reason why, it’s due to a recent decision by CBS. Originally, there was a plan to air the installment “The First Supper” — that has since changed. It was made earlier this week, which was prior to the events in Washington DC. The change is not due to that. Instead, it may just be to schedule the show for closer to February sweeps — think January 21. They also may want to hold onto more episodes for a little bit longer given what’s been going on as of late in Los Angeles County with productions halted.

For some more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“The First Supper” – When Wade decides to introduce Shannon to his friends, the get-together quickly takes an awkward turn. Also, Noah tries to fit in with the older kids since he’s tired of being one of the babies, and Forrest overindulges in edibles, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Jan. 21 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So be sure to set your calendars and/or DVRs accordingly to ensure that you don’t miss what’s coming up here. The Unicorn is very much a bubble show, so it does need every single viewer that it can get. We know that two weeks is a long wait, especially since we already had the holidays — and, after all, there was originally supposed to be one tonight. Hopefully the synopsis makes this one worth waiting for.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Unicorn moving forward?

