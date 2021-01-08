Tough as Nails season 2 video: First look at the cast!
Are you excited for Tough as Nails season 2 to premiere on CBS? New episodes are slated to arrive on February 10, but you don’t have to wait that long in order to meet the cast.
If you look below, you can get some of the first details about participants for the Phil Keoghan-hosted series, and these are people who come from all places (including Alaska and Hawaii!) and all walks of life. You’ve got a travel nurse, a delivery driver, a steelworker, a bricklayer, and many more blue-collar workers ready to fight for the grand prize. We have a feeling that the tasks this season will be more intense than they ever were in season 1, and the show will be able to take what worked and bring it to the next level.
Sounds fun, right? If nothing else, we’re sure that the new season will be able to provide some escapism.
In addition to some of the details about the cast members below, you can also learn in the video what makes all of these people tough as nails — and with that, perfect for this show.
Name: Tara Alverson
Job: Mariner
Age: 38
Hometown: Bothell, Wash.
Current Residence: Endurance, a tug boat in Alaska
Name: Sarah Burkett
Job: Pipe Welder
Age: 41
Hometown: Chesterfield, Va.
Current Residence: Petersburg, Pa.
Name: Angel Castillo
Job: Construction Foreman
Age: 29
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Name: Aracelis “Celi” Garcia
Age: 31
Job: Travel Nurse
Hometown: Lancaster, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Name: Michael “Eyebrows” Guerriero
Job: Bricklayer
Age: 43
Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
Current Residence: Staten Island, N.Y.
Name: Patrick “Freight Train” Hargan
Job: UPS Delivery Driver
Age: 49
Hometown: East Greenville, Pa.
Current Residence: Flourtown, Pa.
Name: Scott Henry
Job: Construction Superintendent
Age: 40
Hometown: Orem, Utah
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Name: Iraida Mujica
Job: Transport Track Repair
Age: 43
Hometown: Miramar, Fla.
Name: Liz “Knuckles” Nichols
Job: Cement Mason
Age: 36
Hometown: Waltham, Mass.
Current Residence: Portland, Ore.
Name: Cyril “Zeus” Ontai III
Job: Lineman
Age: 29
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Name: Swifty Sanders
Job: Steelworker
Age: 43
Hometown: East Chicago, Ind.
Current Residence: Merrillville, Ind.
Name: Merryl Tengesdal
Job: Retired Air Force Colonel who was a combat aviator for the Navy and Air Force.
Age: 49
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Sacramento, Calif.