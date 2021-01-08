Tough as Nails season 2 video: First look at the cast!







Are you excited for Tough as Nails season 2 to premiere on CBS? New episodes are slated to arrive on February 10, but you don’t have to wait that long in order to meet the cast.

If you look below, you can get some of the first details about participants for the Phil Keoghan-hosted series, and these are people who come from all places (including Alaska and Hawaii!) and all walks of life. You’ve got a travel nurse, a delivery driver, a steelworker, a bricklayer, and many more blue-collar workers ready to fight for the grand prize. We have a feeling that the tasks this season will be more intense than they ever were in season 1, and the show will be able to take what worked and bring it to the next level.

Sounds fun, right? If nothing else, we’re sure that the new season will be able to provide some escapism.

In addition to some of the details about the cast members below, you can also learn in the video what makes all of these people tough as nails — and with that, perfect for this show.

Name: Tara Alverson

Job: Mariner

Age: 38

Hometown: Bothell, Wash.

Current Residence: Endurance, a tug boat in Alaska

Name: Sarah Burkett

Job: Pipe Welder

Age: 41

Hometown: Chesterfield, Va.

Current Residence: Petersburg, Pa.

Name: Angel Castillo

Job: Construction Foreman

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Name: Aracelis “Celi” Garcia Age: 31 Job: Travel Nurse Hometown: Lancaster, Pa. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Name: Michael “Eyebrows” Guerriero Job: Bricklayer Age: 43 Hometown: Queens, N.Y. Current Residence: Staten Island, N.Y. Name: Patrick “Freight Train” Hargan Job: UPS Delivery Driver Age: 49 Hometown: East Greenville, Pa. Current Residence: Flourtown, Pa. Name: Scott Henry Job: Construction Superintendent Age: 40 Hometown: Orem, Utah Current Residence: Ogden, Utah Name: Iraida Mujica Job: Transport Track Repair Age: 43 Hometown: Miramar, Fla.

Name: Liz “Knuckles” Nichols Job: Cement Mason Age: 36 Hometown: Waltham, Mass. Current Residence: Portland, Ore. Name: Cyril “Zeus” Ontai III Job: Lineman Age: 29 Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Name: Swifty Sanders

Job: Steelworker

Age: 43

Hometown: East Chicago, Ind. Current Residence: Merrillville, Ind.

Name: Merryl Tengesdal

Job: Retired Air Force Colonel who was a combat aviator for the Navy and Air Force.

Age: 49

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y. Current Residence: Sacramento, Calif.

