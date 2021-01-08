





There is a lot to be buzzing about from Thursday night’s Law & Order: SVU winter premiere, and not all of it is tied to Barba’s return. We expected great stuff from Raul Esparza (and we got it); we did not anticipate Fin Tutuola getting engaged to Phoebe Baker.

In the early part of the episode, we saw Ice-T’s character doing his best to set up the perfect New Year’s Eve engagement at a fancy dinner. However, the two were interrupted by the beginnings of a new case. (SVU wouldn’t be the show that it is if a personal moment wasn’t interrupted by some sort of emergency.) Phoebe still appeared throughout the episode, and we had more reminders that she and Fin were pretty perfect together. It’s nice to see him happy, and it was certainly nice at the end of the episode to learn that the two are officially engaged!

So what does this mean for the future? That remains to be seen. SVU doesn’t always focus heavily on the personal lives of its heroes, other than getting to see a decent amount of Olivia Benson’s home life. There’s no guarantee we will get to see Ice-T and Jennifer Esposito have a wedding scene moving forward. With that being said, it’s certainly something that we would like to see. We’ve all had a rough past year, and SVU is a show that often focuses on some painful and traumatizing subjects. You cherish the moments that are lighter in a world like this, and seeing a ceremony like that for Fin would be an absolute thrill.

As for what’s coming moving forward here, we’ll have to wait and see — but obvious congratulations to Fin and Phoebe! They’ve known each other for so long that there’s a mutual understanding there. They also both know the rigors and the challenges that come with the job.

