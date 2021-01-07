Coyote season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS All Access?







Has Coyote been renewed for a second season over at CBS All Access, and can you expect it to be? Within this piece, we will take a larger look at this question.

Let’s kick things off at the moment with this: For the time being, there is no official news as to whether or not the show is coming back. The Michael Chiklis drama has had a rather strange road to television already — originally, it was set for the Paramount Network before shifting over to CBS All Access. This is before the service will be rebranded as Paramount+ a little bit later this year. (Paramount Network itself is shifting away slightly from long-form series, even if they do still have Yellowstone and are plotting a lot of movies/miniseries coming up.)

For those of you who haven’t seen Coyote yet and want to know more about it, take a look at the logline below:

COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Ultimately, the future of Coyote will depend largely on viewership, and we still have to wait and see precisely what that is going to be. CBS All Access, like every other streaming service out there, does not need to release its viewership numbers. They’ll check out how many people watch the show and from there, make a decision on the future. We do think that the service needs more original programming (its biggest hits remain the Star Trek franchise and Big Brother live feeds), but whether or not that’s going to happen here remains to be seen.

