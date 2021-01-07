Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? More season 3 hopes







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Given that we are now firmly into the new year, this is the time we start to expect to see shows back on the air.

Unfortunately, that is not the case when it comes to the ensemble drama, just as it is not the case with either Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19 beforehand. All three shows are off the air until March, and ABC is using this time to air game shows and other unscripted fare. This doesn’t have anything to do with current events; this was a decision that the network made many weeks ago so that they can air the remainder of their Thursday series without a ton of hiatuses breaking things up in the middle.

While we are in hiatus, the good news is that A Million Little Things does appear to be pressing onward with its series. While a number of Los Angeles based series were forced to pause production in the midst of the global pandemic, this show (filmed in Vancouver) should not be forced to deal with all of the same restrictions. Of course, everything is still subject to change and there are plans for a number of episodes still to be filmed.

Our hope is that when A Million Little Things does return with new episodes in late winter, you will be able to see Maggie move forward (whether that be with Jamie or other opportunities in Oxford), Gary find a way to help Darcy, and the rest of the cast ultimately find a way to get a little bit more peace in their lives. Rome, Regina, Eddie, and Katherine have all been through a lot as of late. Don’t they deserve some chances to breathe easier?

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things when the show returns?

