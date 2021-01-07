Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? A season 4 episode 6 change







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? For those wondering about an answer, we’ve got one within — plus, a change on the upcoming schedule.

Let us kick things off here by getting the bad news out of the way, and that’s simple: There is no new episode tonight. The plan originally was for the show to be back on the air with an installment entitled “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper,” but that has since changed. Why? CBS doesn’t always give reasons, but we think the network may just trying to be saving more episodes for a time in matters more as we get closer to February sweeps. It may be for the best given that there are a lot of other things going on in the country right now; the ratings had the show aired tonight may not have been altogether great.

So while you wait for Young Sheldon to return, why not hand over a few more details? We can at least give you today the full season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper” – College orientation does not go as Sheldon planned. Also, Mary is invited to a party when she’s mistaken for a university student, and George Sr. helps Pastor Jeff set up a children’s nursery, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is an episode that should provide all sorts of entertainment, largely due to the fact that it is Sheldon entering a whole new world. Meanwhile, Mary being invited to a party simply seems like the sort of thing that could be comedic gold — based of course on the play it plays out. This is an episode well worth anticipating.

