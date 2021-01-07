Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? The season 4 filming status







Is Station 19 new tonight over on ABC? For those wanting some sort of answer to this question, we’re happy to provide it.

We understand the desire to get more new episodes of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off as soon as humanly possible, especially since today is the first Thursday of the new year and we’re on the other side of the holidays. Alas, that’s not going to happen tonight … or in the immediate future, either.

For the time being, the plan is for Station 19 to return with all-new episodes when we get around to March, and we feel like there will be some more details that come out as we inch a little bit closer to that time. There is no immediate hurry to do so now, mostly because ABC doesn’t want anything to get lost in the shuffle. That’s even more understandable right now when you think about what is currently going on in the world. There’s no guarantee that ABC is going to even air their regularly-scheduled programming tonight, which includes the launch of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. (At the moment, we believe it is the plan to.)

Moving forward, we may also have to prepare ourselves for more changes to the Station 19 schedule. Why is that? It has a good bit to do with what’s going on with filming in Los Angeles. Production on the firefighter show was supposed to return on Monday, but that has already been delayed a week. It could be delayed further. While there are some episodes in the can from 2020, the return date could fluctuate if ABC is forced to hold onto what they’ve shot already for a while. Keep your eyes peeled…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19, including other details on what the future could hold

What do you want to see on Station 19 moving forward in season 4?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Let us know right now in the attached comments, and once you do that, stick around to get some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







