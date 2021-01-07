Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? The status of season 17 filming







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re of course looking to answer that question at a time viewers would want more of the show. We are on the other side of the holiday season now; with that in mind, it makes some sense to expect the return of Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, you’re just not going to be getting more of the series for quite some time moving forward. What’s going on with that? It has nothing to do with current events delaying the show’s return; instead, it’s long been the plan to keep Grey’s Anatomy on hold until early March. Because we’re still a couple of months away from the midseason premiere, it’s far too early to share substantial details about what lies ahead.

So rather than focus too much on a great unknown in terms of the show’s story, there is something else we’re left to wonder right now. What’s going to be happening next with filming? Originally, the plan was for production to be kicking off on Monday; now, it will be January 18 at the earliest until filming returns, and it could be even longer. This is a fluid situation, after all, and a return to production could be tied to what is going on with virus cases in Los Angeles County. We’re not looking at January 18 as the date filming will for-sure return in the least. Safety remains the most important thing, and we can count on a show about medicine to be ahead of the curve when it comes to taking care of its own.

