Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, delayed by Washington DC coverage?







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ve got a new update for you on that subject in the light of events tonight.

Let’s set up the situation here in the event that you did not know already — originally, there was a plan for the show to air tonight. It was a big installment that would have featured a story all about the future of Hailey Upton. There was no guarantee that we’d see her be a part of Intelligence moving forward, but we’re hopeful that she will decide to stay — more than likely, she’ll hear some feedback from Halstead. We know that there are some feelings there, so we’ll see exactly if he admits to them or not.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis, be sure to take a look at it below:

01/06/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street and when they take her home, they discover her entire family has been murdered. Upton is approached with a job offer from the FBI. TV-14

By the end of the episode, we feel like we’ll get a better sense as to what the future holds for Upton, in addition to resolution as to the case at the center of the hour. We do think that Ruzek and Burgess are going to have an enormous story in here, as well. There’s a chance in here for the two of them to grow closer while working on such a delicate case — it’s enough to make us wonder whether or not there is going to be any long-term ramifications from what they go through here. In a way, only time will tell.

As of right now, there is no confirmation that Chicago PD will air next week with tonight’s episode, but it seems likely.

