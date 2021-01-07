Is Chicago Med new tonight, preempted by Washington DC coverage?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We know that there were originally some plans for that to happen, but has that changed?

Let’s go ahead be quick with this: There is no new installment of the show tonight. Due to ongoing coverage of the events in Washington DC, the show has been delayed — episode 3 will hopefully air next week. We understand that this is sad news for those who were eagerly expecting One Chicago to return to the air tonight, but it makes sense. These shows deserve an opportunity to shine, and they would not have an opportunity to do so with the threat of news cutting into them almost all the time.

We have seen the first episode of Chicago Med season 6 in 2021 already, and it’s definitely worth the wait. There is some meaningful stuff in there, and also chances to see some character relationships grow.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode just yet, you can do so below:

01/06/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and April team up to take on a mysterious patient in the ED. Dr. Halstead is forced to make a life-or-death decision for one of his trial patients. Dr. Marcel is confronted by his past when a former acquaintance is brought into the ED. TV-14

So what does this delay mean for the show long-term? We don’t foresee that it’s going to have any seismic impact on episode count or the stories that are going to be coming up. All this happens to be is a short hiatus, and it basically means that there will be a hiatus a little bit later on down the road.

