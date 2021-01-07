Is For Life new tonight on ABC? The season 2 schedule for January







Is For Life new tonight on ABC? For those interested in getting an answer on that question, we’ve got that for you within.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment tonight. Let’s note that this was always the plan for the show, and it has pretty much nothing to do with the events going on tonight in Washington DC. (We should note that ABC has already rescheduled the new programming they had previously announced tonight in favor of election coverage.) It was announced weeks ago that For Life will return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and with an installment entitled “354.”

So while you wait for some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the synopsis for the next new episode:

“354” – After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

We think that moving forward with For Life, the central goal of the series is going to remain roughly the same — this is a story about justice in many forms, and Aaron Wallace will be at the center of it. He understands what it means to be a victim of the system, and can help others who are suffering.

Moving forward, one of the most important stories with For Life could be finding a way to show the impact of the pandemic on prisons. No one is talking about it, but these are people who are suffering.

