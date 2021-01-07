Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? The season 4 schedule for January







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we have a lot to discuss, both on that subject and also the future. Consider this your source for all sorts of episode scoop over the course of the next month.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the show airing on the network tonight. Why is that? It’s the last week of a hiatus, and while it’s been planned as a repeat for a while now, that may be for the best. Because of what has transpired in Washington DC for most of the day, we’re not sure that there would be all that much of an appetite for new programming.

SWAT will return on January 13 with an installment entitled “Under Fire” — for some more insight as to what’s ahead, be sure to take a look below:

“Under Fire” – The SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies. Also, the rivalry between Chris, Street and Tan ratchets up when Tan finds out there’s an internal betting pool on which of them will win the SWAT leadership competition. And, Street and Molly’s relationship is strained by his complicated history with his imprisoned mother, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what about beyond this episode? For the time being, what we know is that there are currently plans to air new episodes on both January 20 and then January 27 — we’ll have more details on these installments soon enough. Of course, these dates are subject to change, but it will be nice to get a trio of new episodes all in the span of a single month.

