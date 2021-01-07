Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD; Is Upton joining the FBI?







Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD following the events of Wednesday night’s new episode? It is a fair question worth wondering.

So, why is that? A lot of it has to do with an opportunity that Hailey Upton has over at the FBI. We’ve already seen her get a little bit of on-the-job experience there, and we certainly think that she is skilled enough to do this. What’s the twist? She has a life at Intelligence and a lot of colleagues she cares about — including Jay Halstead. That relationship is not an ordinary one between colleagues, either. There’s something romantic that is building there, but will Halstead admit to his feelings? Will he do something to convince her to stay?

For the time being, we definitely remain optimistic that Upton will stick around, largely due to the fact that we’ve already seen another character in Erin Lindsay depart in order to go and join the FBI. It would be a little bit repetitive to see the same exact thing happen all over again. Yet, there are no guarantees and even if Upton leaves, it’s possible it could only be for a short period of time.

Rest assured, we’ll have more updates on Spiridakos and Upton’s future later tonight — we want the character to stick around, as she’s become an essential part of Chicago PD over the past few years. It would feel rather strange to suddenly not have her there in the mix.

Entering the episode, we at least knew that she was a series regular.

Update: Unfortunately, you will have to wait until next week to see this play out. NBC has preempted the episode originally set for tonight due to Washington DC coverage.

Do you want to see Tracy Spiridakos stick around as Hailey Upton on Chicago PD?

Are you also rooting for Upton and Halstead to end up together?

