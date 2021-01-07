Chicago PD season 8 episode 4 spoilers: First look at ‘Unforgiven’







Are you prepared to check out Chicago PD season 8 episode 4 when it arrives on NBC in just one week’s time? Brace yourself in advance for “Unforgiven,” an episode that is going to dive head-first into some of the themes of the season. This is a batch of episodes geared mostly around police reform, and seeing characters do what they can in order to change the way that they look at cases.

This is where Samantha Miller comes into play. She’s going to be one of the more nuanced characters within this world, and someone who takes a long look at various cases before figuring out how to proceed. She’s smart and she will be watching Intelligence closely for the rest of the season. In this case, she wants to figure out what happened to cause a cop to be killed. Why did it happen, and is it something that they did that kicked things off? Murder is a crime no matter the circumstance, but this story should be in some ways a real window into her way of thinking.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

01/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case but Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story. TV-14

This season is going to continue to focus on a lot of these issues for a rather long time, so be assured that nothing is going to be coming to a screeching halt next week. Our primary question here remains the same — how will each member of Intelligence react to the changes? That’s something that may not be clear in a reasonably short amount of time.

Update: Due to events in Washington DC, tonight’s new episode has been pushed back; episode 4 will now air later in January.

