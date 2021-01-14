Chicago Med season 6 episode 4 return date: Halstead’s next move







Want to get some more insight now when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 4? There is another new episode, luckily, coming soon — you’re not going to be waiting too long in order to see the story play out compared to the hiatus we just went through. Think in terms of two weeks. That’s good given that this installment is going to pick up in some ways where tonight’s episode left out. That includes Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel moving forward after their emotional story tonight, one that seemed to bring the two of them closer together.

Meanwhile, Dr. Halstead is going to continue to have a spotlight courtesy of the clinical trial he’s been working on, which continues to have a number of high and low points to it. We know that one of the things that he’s been struggling with is getting people on board and trusting the data that he has — while this story isn’t ripped from the headlines per se, we certainly can see some of the parallels that exist here.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

01/27/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself. TV-14

The first two stories both do feel like ones that will be a part of Chicago Med for some time moving forward. As for Dr. Choi’s it feels on paper to be somewhat standalone in nature. This is one of those hard cases since he may not be altogether willing to listen to any advice — yet, at this point, it’s pretty clear that Choi knows better than most.

