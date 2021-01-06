Men in Kilts: New Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish trailer coming







For everyone out there psyched in order to check out Men in Kilts on Starz, we come bearing some great news. There will be an official trailer coming your way tomorrow!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account confirmed this good news from a video featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The two men have done a fantastic job of promoting this series already through their book Clanlands, and that campaign will likely continue in the weeks to come.

For those unaware, the two Outlander stars spent a great deal of time traveling around Scotland to film this series, learning about local customs and understanding even more of its rich history. While it may not be officially connected to Outlander, the two shows clearly share similar DNA and this could help keep people engaged as we await the season 6 premiere at some point down the road.

We know that Men in Kilts is coming at some point early this year, and we’ll have an opportunity to talk more about that over the course of the weeks ahead.

So what do we want in the trailer? Mostly, a chance to view some fantastic locales, explore a part of Scottish history, and see some great one-liners from Sam and Graham. We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating — a big part of what will make Men in Kilts fun is the opportunity to see these two actors outside of their typical element. You get to learn more about them, as opposed to the characters that they play. This is a show about adventure, about learning, and about escapism from your own world. At this moment, isn’t that what so many of us need more so than anything else?

🚨 This important message will self-destruct. 🚨 #MenInKilts pic.twitter.com/R2B28bgaNq — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) January 6, 2021

