MacGyver season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Mac learns about Desi’s family







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming up on MacGyver season 5 episode 4 when it airs on CBS this Friday? There will be a lot of action during this episode, but also something a little more personal and fun.

Take, for example, a chance to get know a little bit more about Desi outside of her job. In the video below, you can see Mac getting ready to meet her family, which is something that he is still actively preparing for. He’s trying to memorize key details about their lives in hopes that he can fit in with them — and also even figure out what to call himself in front of them.

In the end, though, Desi notes that she’s more worried about herself fitting in with her family than she is Mac. Clearly, she doesn’t have a lot in common with them most of the time, and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by a lot of this. When you have the job that Desi has, we have a hard time envisioning that she’s going to be able to relate to other people in an easy fashion.

So how could Desi’s family work their way into the case that the Phoenix Foundation are working on? It could eventually factor into an issue going on with her brother. He is going to find himself in trouble and through that, we’re going to see her and Mac work with some of their colleagues to resolve it. This is hardly the sort of way someone would expect to spend time with family, but this is hardly a typical world. We’ll see what happens with Mac and Desi, and if they can come out of the other side of this stronger.

