The Challenge season 36 episode 4 video: Find the secret code

For a small tease of what’s coming up, just take a look at the sneak peek below! In this video, you can see some contestants engage in what seems to be an espionage-themed tasks. Duos are forced to do what they can to follow instructions and use drones to find some secret codes. Let’s just say that TJ loves every second of this. This is really a task about patience and communication as much as anything, and these are not skills always required on this show. Rest assured, there are going to be some stumbles here.

What makes a challenge like this so essential is that this is already turning out to be one of the more unpredictable seasons we’ve had a chance to see so far. A lot of contestants are thinking and operating differently than ever before in terms of their strategy, and we don’t see that slowing down at all at this point. There are a lot of big competitors who could be targeted soon, and they just have to go ahead and be prepared for that.

Think of this preview as just scratching the surface, largely because we don’t know who is going to be facing off at the end of the hour. We’d just be prepared for anything to happen at this given point in time.

In the event that you want to see something beyond this sneak peek, just take a look at the promo below, as well.

What do you think is going to happen on The Challenge season 36 tonight?

Who are you the most worried about? Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

The agents must use a drone to help them locate a secret code and no one loves this mission more than their handler, TJ. Tonight on The Challenge: Double Agents at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/ksZe3tkN8h — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) January 6, 2021

Don't get it twisted, it may be a partner game but it's still every agent for themself! 🔥#TheChallenge36 is BACK this Wednesday at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/APNrs4ZsjP — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) January 4, 2021

