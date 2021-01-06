Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: Catherine Zeta-Jones joins as new regular







The following bit of Prodigal Son season 2 casting news should leave you excited — very excited. It’s one of the more surprising announcements we’ve seen so far in 2021.

According to a new report from TVLine, Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is going to be appearing as a series regular through the second half of the upcoming season. Her role is that of Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ current resident MD. For some more details, be sure to check out the character description below:

In Season Two, Dr. Martin Whitley (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw (Zeta-Jones) revels in tasking “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing.

All of this sounds dangerous — very dangerous. We’ll just have to wait and see what goes down here over time, but we’re very much excited about the prospect of seeing Michael Sheen and Catherine Zeta-Jones in multiple scenes together. This is something that Prodigal Son has done a great job at over time, as they’ve brought on board great actors and allowed them to check out some heavy, intense material.

In a statement discussing the arriving of Zeta-Jones, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn had the following to say:

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen … I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

Prodigal Son season 2 is premiering this month, but based on some of the timing here for Zeta-Jones’ arrival, we’ll probably be waiting several weeks in order to see her.

