The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 promo: Shaun wants a perfect gift







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 is set to arrive on ABC this coming Monday, and there are big stories around the corner! We’ve been waiting a long time in order to see some of this play out, so suffice to say, we’re ready to see the next phase of Shaun Murphy’s life.

Based on one of the latest promos below for this episode, Shaun is excited about one major event that is coming: Lea’s birthday! This marks the first birthday for her since she and Shaun became a couple, and we know that he’s doing everything that he can to make it perfect. We expect that Freddie Highmore’s character is going to do everything that he can in order to make Lea happy, but when the dust settles, we don’t think she’ll be all about gifts or material things. Instead, we would imagine what she cares about more than anything else is just him being there for her. That emotional connection will carry through through.

While Shaun may enjoy putting a focus on his romantic life, there is clearly a part of his job that he is currently loathing: Having to be a teacher to some of the surgeons. He’s not about this at all. Why? It’s not his strength, and we think in his mind he’d prefer to spend every single second treating patients. He doesn’t quite realize that there is strength in numbers, especially if they can all be trained the right way.

Monday’s episode is entitled “Lim,” and we think that this is the character who will do everything in her power in order to ensure that Shaun gets back on the right path. Be prepared for her to have a lot of powerful, important moments here from start to finish.

