The Boys season 3: Prepare now for the start of filming!







The Boys season 3 is going to (hopefully) be premiering on Amazon Prime a little later this year, and for now, we’re just happy to know that production is already underway.

In a new post on his official Instagram, actor Jack Quaid (Hughie) made it clear that he is heading off to Toronto in order to kick off filming on the new season. For those who don’t know, anyone who travels into Canada has to kick off a lengthy quarantine before they can even do anything in terms of production; that is where we are right now.

Our main hope for Quaid and the rest of the cast is that they are able to actually kick off filming for the new season at the time in which they want. We know that in Los Angeles, the majority of major productions have already shut down — the hope may be for some of them to return in a couple of weeks, but there is no guarantee of that at the moment. These are uncertain times, and that means extra caution has to be taken.

As for what we want to see on The Boys season 3, we imagine that more craziness is going to be right around the corner. We know Jensen Ackles is going to be playing a major role as Soldier Boy, and Hughie’s new gig may not end up being what he expects or wants in the slightest.

