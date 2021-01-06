Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Could there be more surprise returns?







We know that there is going to be a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 on Starz, and this brings us to our next big question: What’s coming next? What is there that you should be prepared to see?

In terms of the story, it’s pretty obvious that we’re going to be seeing Tariq St. Patrick work more with Monet and the entire Tejada family to build up that empire. Meanwhile, it’s fair to assume that Davis and Saxe are both going to continue to be around.

So what about some legacy characters attached to the franchise? Are there going to be chances for some longstanding familiar faces to come back? We do believe Tommy Egan when he says that he and Tariq will never see each other again, but as for everyone else, there are legitimate questions there still.

For example, we’re not sure that 2-Bit is altogether done on the show as of yet. Our hope is that eventually, we are going to be seeing the character heading over to Power Book IV: Force at some point in the future. There just isn’t evidence that it’s going to be happening right away. We think that a character like Yaz will still be featured here and there, and it’s possible that more characters from the legal side of things will keep turning up.

The biggest question mark for us right now is Rashad Tate, who eventually does have his own show in Power Book V: Influence. When does he resurface? There is no obvious reason for him to come back now, but we do think the show would like to tee up the next spin-off before it happens.

