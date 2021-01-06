Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Show EP on Upton’s job status







Is Hailey Upton going to be leaving Intelligence on Chicago PD for a significant role within the FBI? Entering Wednesday’s new episode, we know that’s a question a lot of people have and understandably so. Very few people want to see her leave, and that’s probably even less so when you think about Jay Halstead. He’s got feelings for her — that much is pretty clear to us. The larger question is if he acts on them. Or, maybe there’s a situation where Hailey acts on some of hers.

No matter what way the metaphorical needle points, we think that there are going to be some big revelations in this episode. The following tease from executive producer Rick Eid to Cinema Blend gives us additional hope on that subject:

They’ve been silent about their feelings for a long time. So, the job offer serves as a catalyst for them to open up to one another. Ultimately, it’s Upton’s choice. Does she want to stay in Chicago and take a chance with Halstead, or move to New York and become an FBI Agent.

At the moment, we’re leaning towards Upton staying, in part because there is SO much potential story to tell if the producers link up Tracy Spiridakos’ character and Halstead. Also, we’ve already seen Lindsay exit Intelligence for a spot on the FBI and we don’t need to see the same story play out all over again.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best tomorrow — while Chicago PD is not necessarily a romance, we do think these storylines serve as a bright light amidst what can be otherwise a pretty dark and intense show. That’s especially true in times like this. Hopefully, we’re going to have more than two Chicago PD episodes in a row before the next hiatus.

