Why Is Lauren Graham leaving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC?







Earlier this evening, we wrote that Lauren Graham is leaving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and that today is her fond farewell.

For the sake of this article, let’s spend a few minutes diving into one of the larger questions. Why is this happening? What has caused the actress to say goodbye? In a new interview with TVLine, here is what show boss Austin Winsberg had to say on this very subject, and how her schedule on Disney+’s upcoming The Mighty Ducks reboot caused her to leave far earlier than first expected:

“When Lauren had signed on to do [The Mighty Ducks], they were supposed to start shooting in March, and they were going to be done well in advance so that she could be back for Season 2. But because of the pandemic, and the way everything went down, their shooting schedule ended up being the exact same as our show’s shooting schedule.

“I had plans for Joan to be in several episodes of the show, and unfortunately, we just had to step-pivot, because there was no way that Lauren was going to be able to do both at the same time.”

In a post on Twitter (see below), Graham also confirmed her exit and noted that “pandemic-related scheduling issues” are behind things going down this particular way. Our personal feeling is that you could see the actress return again, but we think it’s going to take a little bit of time in order to get there. In that time, life will move forward for Zoey and some of the other characters.

Are we sad to see Lauren leave? Absolutely, but we do give her a good bit of credit given that her presence probably goes a long way in making sure that a lot of people opted to even check Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist out in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

Please watch the first episode of @ZoeysPlaylist tonight! Joan is only there for a wee moment (plans to do more thwarted by pandemic-related scheduling issues), but I’m so excited to watch the incredible @jcolburnlevy and company. xLhttps://t.co/9klEicHMCR — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 6, 2021

