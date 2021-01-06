9-1-1 season 4: When will 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover air on Fox?







Just in case you’re wondering when the 9-1-1 / 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover is going to happen, you won’t have to wait for too long…

According to a report from The Wrap, you are going to see this crossover take place over the course of two hours on Monday, February 1. It will begin with the original series, and then carry over into the spin-off starting at 9:00. The majority of the crossover story will reportedly air during the Lone Star portion, which is clearly designed to convince viewers to check that show out in the event that they haven’t already. (Isn’t this what a lot of crossovers are often about within a single franchise?) This story will take place during episode 3 of each show’s respective season.

As for which characters are going to be making the trip, think in terms of Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman). They’ll be heading to Austin in order to help out the crew there against a massive wildfire. There will be a lot of mixing the crews from one show with the other, just so you can experience some of the fun that goes along with an event like this.

While it’s still far too early to tell how viewers are going to feel about this event, we do certainly think that this is something that the network would love to do again in the event that they have an opportunity to do so. It’s really just going to come down to if both of them return and, of course, finding a way to make the scheduling for all of it work. If it’s a ratings bonanza, then you have to imagine that it will be a slam dunk.

