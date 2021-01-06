The Bachelor spoilers: Bri Springs gets Matt James’ first one-on-one date







Even though The Bachelor premiere was set far away from Los Angeles, it actually felt by and large like a similar night one to a lot of other seasons. There were big characters, wacky limo entrances, and eventually a First Impression Rose. Now, the show seems to be moving forward with its oh-so-familiar cadence. Think in terms of group dates, one-on-one dates, and of course drama. A lot of drama.

In general, the first contestants to get one-on-one dates have an advantage. They stand out almost right away to the lead, and that allows them to make a really great first impression. While they don’t always (or often, even) win the entire season, they tend to stick around for a while. This is where Bri Springs falls in. We wouldn’t say that she got the same amount of screen time as some of Matt James’ other premiere suitors, but we’ll have a chance to learn a little more about her.

So what can we tell you about the date right now? Per the official synopsis, “Matt’s adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria.” Victoria, as you probably remember, is the woman who ran around proclaiming herself to be the Queen in the premiere. There’s probably going to be a lot of jealousy coming up throughout, so prepare yourselves now in advance.

