Is Lauren Graham leaving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, role of Joan?







Is Lauren Graham leaving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and also the role of Joan following the season 2 premiere? Within this piece, we’ll break down some of what we saw on the show, and what we know about the situation beyond that.

Let’s go ahead and rip off the metaphorical Band-Aid here — it does seem as though Graham is leaving the show after a single year on the job. Joan made it clear that she is heading over to Singapore in order to take on a new gig and have a fresh start — it’s something that she feels very much excited to take on.

Yet, doing this means that she has to say goodbye to Zoey and everyone else at the office — it’s a sad exit in that sense, given that watching Graham and Jane Levy together throughout the first season was a heck of a lot of fun to watch.

So why is this departure happening at this point? We’d point mostly to Graham’s busy schedule elsewhere, and there had been questions for some time already as to whether or not she’d be able to continue with this show in the long-term. She already has another part coming on the upcoming Disney+ TV adaptation of The Mighty Ducks, and committing to that probably meant that there were some conflicts that took place elsewhere.

Because Joan wasn’t killed off and didn’t suffer some sort of terribly-sad fate in the premiere, there is at least a chance we’ll see more of her in the future. While we don’t think the Joan character is going to be back at any point in the future, we don’t think that this is one of those exits that means she’s gone forever.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

