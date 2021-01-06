Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Zoey’s next step







Want to get some more news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 2? There is another installment airing on NBC next week, and signs point to it pushing the story forward in some big ones. Zoey’s love life will probably continue to be a focus on the show coming up, but there’s SO much on her plate — let’s just say that this won’t be an altogether easy thing for her to balance at all.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

01/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Zoey’s attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna (guest star Jee Young Han), comes to “help” with the baby. TV-14

In general, we think that one of the big themes you’re going to see explored throughout season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is grief — how to handle it, how to find peace, and how to appreciate what you have around it. Our hope is that Zoey’s family will have a particularly large focus in what is coming as she works to take some of that on.

As for the music, we just hope that it continues to run the gamut across all sorts of genres and gives us more continually exciting stuff to look forward to week after week. This is one of those shows that really is just set up in part by its own expectations. Because the first season of the show was so consistently excellent, that does amplify more pressure on every single episode after the fact to rise to that same level. We’ll have to see precisely what happens on the story moving forward.

