Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Confirmed season 3 episode 4 return date







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re happy to present an official answer to that question … and also confirmation on a return date.

We don’t want to make you wait that long on the bad news, so let’s go ahead and dish that out: You aren’t going to see more of the series on the network tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting until we get around to Sunday, January 24 to see what lies ahead for the show on CBS. This potential return date had been floating around out there for a while, but it was confirmed due to new listings over at the network. (Unfortunately, there is no episode title or official synopsis out there for the hour as of yet.)

Of course, it makes sense to wonder why in the world the series is shifting over to Sunday night. Note that this is not some permanent timeslot shift, and instead a way to get the Dick Wolf production some additional sampling following an NFL playoff game. This is something that networks do often, though we don’t always see evidence that it leads to a given show building an audience in the long-term. Nonetheless, we do understand why it keeps happening. The current timeslot for the January 24 episode is 10:00 p.m. Eastern, but because we are talking here about a post-football program, be prepared for that to shift.

Two days after this, FBI season 3 will move back to its typical Tuesday spot, and all signs point to there being another new episode airing then. Hopefully, two episodes in three days is going to be enough to make up for the fake that there were no new episodes for the past weeks.

