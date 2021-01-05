





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in learning about that and the show’s season 18 future in January, we’ve got you covered.

Of course, we do need to kick things off here by handing down some of the bad news — there is, alas, no new episode tonight. What’s the reasoning behind that? It has a lot to do with the fact that CBS is saving episodes, and there are no new episodes for some of the other episodes tonight, either. You are still waiting until Tuesday, January 19 to see the series back on the air, even if we wish we didn’t have to wait anywhere near as long.

So, for the time being, here is what we can tell you about the show’s upcoming schedule.

January 19 – There are going to be two episodes airing on the date entitled “Sunburn” and then “Head of the Snake.” In the case of the former, we’re talking here about a McGee spotlight where he and Delilah work together to solve a crime in a tropical location. Meanwhile, the latter is a story that will get everyone involved in the Gibbs / Fornell case that the two have been working on for most of the season. More than likely, these two episodes are going to be linked — why air them back to back otherwise?

January 26 – Finally, we’ve got an episode entitled “1mm” that could help bring the show’s story into the present. There isn’t too much else known about this episode as of yet, but we imagine that it’s going to be pivotal. If nothing else, it is going to air on the same night as both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted again for the first time this month.

Remember that these dates are still very much subject to change.

