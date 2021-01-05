The Resident season 4 promo: Matt Czuchry, cast on what’s ahead







Just in care you were not excited already for The Resident season to arrive on Fox, we think the the latest promo below will do the trick.

If you look below, you can see many cast members including Morris Chestnut (Cain), Matt Czuchry (Conrad), and many others, discuss what is going to be one of the most emotional seasons we’ve seen so far. This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone, especially when you consider that the story picks up with a head-first dive right into the pandemic. The writers are going to tell most of the story of the health crisis in the first episode, and are planning to make it as emotional as possible. You’ll see the toll that it takes on the doctors as they all struggle in order to ensure that some of their patients make it to the other side. You’ll also get some reminders along the way that they’re also risking their own lives.

On the other side of that, you’ll have a chance to celebrate courtesy of a post-pandemic wedding for Conrad and Nic (Emily VanCamp). We see this in a lot of ways as the writers recognizing and understanding how difficult this pandemic story is going to be for a lot of people. Because of that, they want to provide an opportunity for viewers to see some light at the end of the tunnel. They don’t want to shy away from the seriousness of the topic at hand, but also want to bring people joy.

Luckily, you won’t be waiting too much longer to see more new episodes of The Resident — the show is back one week from today!

