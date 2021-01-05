Dexter revival: Clancy Brown joins ‘season 9’ event in big role







We were already excited to see the upcoming Dexter revival at Showtime, and the latest news just serves to put that over the top a little bit.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the super-talented Clancy Brown (who has more credits than we could ever possibly list off here) is going to be a series regular on the upcoming limited series event. (Some may choose to call it season 9; it doesn’t quite matter all that much.) Signs point to this character being the Big Bad, and the official description has the following to say about who he is:

[Kurt] Caldwell was born and raised in the town of Iron Lake. In fact, some consider him the unofficial mayor of their small town. He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Judging from this alone, it’s pretty easy to figure out that this revival is not going to be taking place in Miami, which shouldn’t be much of a shock when you think about how the original show ending. It’d make sense that he would be somewhere else. Caldwell does feel a lot like the prototypical Dexter villain, someone who can appear one way on the surface and has another side underneath. We’re not in a situation here where we can straight-up say that he is a serial killer in some shape or form, but no doubt he’s dangerous — very much so — and has to be watched out for.

There’s no premiere date as of yet for the revival, but filming is going to be taking place this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Dexter

What do you most want to see on the upcoming Dexter limited series revival?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







