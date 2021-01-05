Bridgerton season 2 renewal feels inevitable due to viewing data







While there is technically no formal Bridgerton season 2 renewal over at Netflix, we find ourselves with a new reason for hope. After all, we’ve just seen some of the latest viewing data for the show and it’s pretty darn extraordinary.

In a new post on Twitter, the streaming service confirmed that the Shondaland period drama has been watched to some degree by a whopping 63 million households — they don’t offer more specifics in terms of how many episodes each viewer watched, but it’s still a very impressive figure. Netflix is not a company that willingly shares its viewership data most of the time, so if they are doing it here, you have to imagine it’s because they are mighty proud of the end result.

Because of these viewer totals, coupled with their new relationship with Shonda Rhimes (who recently signed a massive deal at the streaming service), we have to imagine that a season 2 of Bridgerton is a lock. If it wasn’t, why would they tweet this information out? It’d be akin to a pizza delivery person telling you they’ll be there in thirty minutes, only to not show up at all. This show is a pretty clear hit for them, which we didn’t necessarily think was a sure thing given that period dramas can sometimes deliver mixed results. The cast, the story, and Shonda’s presence all went a long way here.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, we are not here to tell you that Bridgerton season 2 is going to be here tomorrow. The first order of business for Netflix is renewing the series, and from there, they still have to film the episodes and figure out precisely when they are going to be airing them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton right now

What do you want to see when it comes to a Bridgerton season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

In their first four weeks, it's projected that 63 million households will have courted Shondaland's Bridgerton and 44 million households will have suited up for Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, making this our biggest viewing week between Christmas and New Year's ever! pic.twitter.com/dWoLCWn6NO — Netflix (@netflix) January 4, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







