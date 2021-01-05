Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 7 return date + Abishola’s husband!







If you find yourself interested in learning the Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 7 return date, plus some info on what’s next, we’ve got you covered.

Given that the series just returned to the network with new episodes this week, it obviously would’ve been great if that momentum could keep going for a little while. Unfortunately, that is not the case. There is no new episode airing on CBS on January 11, meaning that we’re stuck now until January 18 to see a better sense of what lies ahead. We understand that times are tough — also, it’s not like even in past years we had new episodes throughout the month of January. Things just feel a little more severe because filming for a lot of these shows started later than usual.

In general, though, we’re thrilled to have at least one more chance at escapism coming up soon, and this once could be especially fun since it is bringing Abishola’s husband over from Nigeria.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

“The Wrong Adebambo” – When Abishola’s husband, Tayo (Dayo Ade) makes a surprise visit from Nigeria to Detroit, Bob sees this as a perfect opportunity for Abishola to ask for a divorce, but Abishola is surprised when past feelings for her husband come up, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 18 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is this the sort of episode that could shake up the entire show forever? We don’t know if we’d go so far as to say that as of yet, but it’s clear that the writers/CBS want you to be concerned about it. This is at least a golden opportunity to learn more about who Abishola is as a character, including where she comes from and how this marriage could impact her future.

