Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A hurricane hits the island







Interested in learning more news when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 5? Let’s start things off with this: A hurricane. This is the sort of crisis that could put everyone on edge, and that’s without even thinking about some of the other problems that are coming. Think along the lines of a couple of dangerous people who could leave everyone in peril.

Today, CBS unveiled for the first time the Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 synopsis — take a look at it below as you prepare yourself for what lies ahead:

“The Day Danger Walked In” – As a major hurricane hits the Island, Magnum and his friends find shelter inside La Mariana, along with two armed killers also escaping the dangerous storm. Also, Rick must confess to TC that he let the insurance lapse on the bar, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Roger E. Mosley, who played TC in the original “Magnum, P.I.,” returns as Booky.

The photo above clearly gives you a sense of some of the danger, and this marks the second time this season where a potential hostage situation has come out of nowhere. (Think about what happened in episode 3 as the first example.) Over the course of this hour, we’ll see if Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of the crew can calm some of these killers down.

As for the Rick/TC storyline mentioned here, we have to believe that it’s important. With that being said, is it anywhere near as important as what we’re seeing when it comes to the hurricane and the armed killers? Probably not — they gotta survive what goes does before they can even worry about the future of the bar. (With that being said, that bar is going to be in bad shape if it gets damaged during the storm.)

Remember, season 3 episode 4 (the first installment of 2021) is set to premiere on Friday, January 8.

