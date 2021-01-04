Dexter season 9: Michael C. Hall talks returning for limited series







In the event that you did not know already, there is going to be a Dexter season 9 — or, at the very least, a limited series. You can call it whatever you wish, but the final reality here remains the same. This is a chance for the show to correct one of the most widely-despised series finale in history. Very few people appreciated Dexter becoming a lumberjack and fleeing Miami, and that’s without even mentioning the death of his sister Deb.

We’re not sure there is any way that a Dexter revival can fix some of what’s been done with Deb, but there are certainly some other ways that it can find redemption. That seems, after all, to be something that Michael C. Hall very much wants. Speaking in a new interview with the Daily Beast, here is some of what the actor had to say about his expectations coming up:

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

We know that original showrunner Clyde Phillips is back for the revival, and we’re also imagining that we’ll see a narrative structure that is closer to those earlier seasons. We imagine that there will be something akin to a traditional Big Bad, and there could be some familiar faces from the original show that appear. We still think a Deb appearance is possible, similar to how Harry ended up appearing within Dexter’s head.

