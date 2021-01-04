Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? season 4 episode 6 & beyond







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll do our part to hand down an answer on that subject — and also look to the future, while we are at it.

It makes a good bit of sense to assume that the Freddie Highmore series could be on the air tonight, given that this marks the premiere of The Bachelor and it is a good chance for some positive ratings momentum. Yet, ABC is going to be giving some of that momentum instead to new series The Hustler tonight — The Good Doctor will be back on the air soon, but it’s not going to happen until next week. January 11 is the show’s 2021 return, and we know that there are at least a couple of episodes coming up soon.

Want to get some more details about them, in the event that you haven’t already? Then check out the synopses below, since we feel like they serve as a rather-nice guide to what the future will hold.

Season 4 episode 6, “Lim” (January 11) – As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore. And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 7, “The Uncertainty Principle” (January 18) – Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

These two episodes will continue to show you some elements of things going on in the real world — plus giving you a chance to know these characters better. That mix is a part of what makes a show like The Good Doctor work when the dust starts to settle.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments, and also stick around for other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

