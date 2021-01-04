Is Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who? Early reports start to surface







Is Jodie Whittaker going to be leaving Doctor Who following the events of season 13? The BBC is not confirming or denying reports that are starting to surface out there, and that certainly makes you wonder…

Let’s start with what first surfaced over on British publication The Mirror. They quote a source saying the following when it comes to the actress’ future on the science-fiction franchise:

“It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration. Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed.”

If this is true, it wouldn’t come as some groundbreaking surprise. Peter Capaldi did three seasons as The Doctor prior to Jodie, and for most of the modern era we’ve seen leads take on the part for around this period of time. It would make sense for Whittaker to move on, and for someone else to step into the shows of The Doctor moving forward.

As mentioned earlier, the BBC is not confirming any of the reports that are out there, but we haven’t seen a straight-up denial to the talk that Jodie is leaving as of yet. We lean towards the rumors being true, but there could be more of a proper announcement in due time.

As we look towards season 13 of Doctor Who, we know already that it is going to look and feel a little different than what we’ve seen as of late. Both Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh departed during “Revolution of the Daleks,” while Mandip Gill is returning for another season as Yaz. Meanwhile, you will also see comedian John Bishop join the new season in a pretty significant role.

Do you think that it is possible Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who after the events of season 13?

