The Bachelor spoilers: Matt James’ first cocktail party sneak peek







The premiere of The Bachelor with Matt James airs tonight on ABC, and you don’t have to wait to learn about Matt James’ first cocktail party. Let’s just go ahead and say that it’s going to look a little different from most others we’ve seen.

If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what is coming up on the show, especially when it comes to how Matt is approaching certain parts of the experience. He’s leading his group of women in prayer before the first cocktail party, a sign that he is going to value his faith a great deal through this experience. That lets some of the women know about what is guiding him, and from there they can make their own determinations about compatibility, as well.

After this prayer ends, though, we imagine that the drama is going to officially begin. It’s fair to imagine that a lot of the cocktail party is going to play out as we’ve seen over the years — there will be competition for the lead’s attention, a little bit of drama, and some hard decisions early on.

There are a couple of things that clearly make this first night different from any other. For starters, Matt is a complete neophyte to this franchise — he’s never done this before and with that, seemingly is going to have less of an idea as to how to handle this. Meanwhile, the show’s also in Pennsylvania rather than its typical Night One state in California. There is another bubble environment that was created to ensure safety.

How do you think Matt James is going to fare as The Bachelor?

Matt takes his own approach to kick off the first cocktail party TOMORROW! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0FZWhbfPBR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2021

