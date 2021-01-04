Supermarket Sweep season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight’s big finale, is there going to be a Supermarket Sweep season 2 on ABC? Should we have some hope? It’s certainly a subject worth diving into a little bit more.

Before we do or say too much else here, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Nothing has been decided yet. Of course, we shouldn’t say that this is “bad” news just as much as it is ambiguous news. The series could still come back, and it’s going to be up mostly to what the powers-that-be at ABC want to do as we start to look a little bit more towards the future.

Ultimately, we have at least a small amount of hope that the series will come back. The first season averaged around a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and that’s a solid performance when you compare it to a lot of other unscripted fare that is out there. Game shows are often a little more cost-effective than scripted shows, and that could also help the Leslie Jones-hosted series return.

If there is one thing to be concerned about, though, it’s that the ratings did slide for the show following its first few episodes, and it turns out that this is one of the most polarizing revivals that we’ve seen in some time. We’ve heard from people with all sorts of opinions on the new Supermarket Sweep — by and large we enjoyed it, and we say that as someone who felt like the original was one of the best game shows of all time.

If there is another season of Supermarket Sweep, there is no clear timetable as to when it could come back. The series is relatively quick to shoot and get on the air, so it could come back virtually whenever ABC wants it to. They just may wait to film more until we get more to the other side of the global pandemic.

Do you want to see a Supermarket Sweep season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other assorted updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







