Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Tariq will face ‘complications’







We’re going to be waiting for a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 on the air, but rest assured of this: It’s going to be crazy. If you thought that the series hadn’t pulled enough crazy reveals already, it will be cranking things up to yet another level when it returns.

Granted, it’s also going to look slightly different from anything that we saw this time around. Let’s just frame it like this for a moment. Tasha seems to be gone. Cooper Saxe has a new position. Tommy and Tariq probably won’t see each other again. We’re setting up for what is partially a new world, but there are other parts of this universe that remain. Think along the lines of Monet, the Tejada family, and Tariq St. Patrick at school. He is hardly done with his education, though nothing is changing the fact that Jabari is dead — murdered by Tariq’s hand.

Speaking in a video segment after the season 1 finale, show executive producer Courtney Kemp noted that there are going to be “complications” to all of the decisions that Tariq made in the finale — none of this stuff will be forgotten about. He’s going to have to deal with the fact that Jabari’s death could lead to there being more attention thrown on him. Meanwhile, it could also land Zeke in more hot water depending on what’s going on with Carrie, and his decision to stay with Monet and that family could lead to some drama, as well. Remember that Cane’s position with them is still somewhat ambiguous.

While season 1 of Ghost revolved a lot about picking up pieces from the past, season 2 could be about better establishing the future — and rest assured, we’re very much excited to see what that looks like.

