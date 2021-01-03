Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Winter premiere hopes







Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? If you come into this article wanting an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got it within.

Because there is a new episode of The Simpsons tonight on the network, it obviously makes a certain degree of sense to want a new installment here, as well. Unfortunately, that’s just not happening. Fox is doing something unconventional tonight and using primetime to launch Call Me Kat and The Great North — because of this, they don’t have room for a lot of the other programming that they would put on the air.

Unfortunately, we don’t get a sense that you’re going to be seeing much in the way of new Family Guy episodes immediately after this week, either. All signs at the moment point to us having to wait for a while in order to see the show back. How long? Think in terms of at least the next month-plus. The Futon Critic currently claims that the show is going to be back on the air when we get around to Sunday, February 14, but we’ll have to wait and see if that date ends up holding. As many of you are probably aware at this point, we’re in the midst of greater uncertainty and confusion than ever within the entire TV industry.

As we’ve said before, the good news is that Family Guy being off the air tonight has nothing to do with the global pandemic. Because work can be done from the show remotely, animation is able to keep going even under the most difficult of circumstances. We just hope that at some point over the next few weeks, we’ll start to get more in the way of insight on what’s to come.

