Cobra Kai season 4: Will it be the final season at Netflix?







We know already that there is a Cobra Kai season 4 renewal coming at Fox — yet, is this going to mark the end of the road?

We know that for us, we’d love to see the series go on for a little while longer, especially since a lot of viewers are only just starting to discover it. Remember that the first two seasons of the show aired over at YouTube, where they didn’t necessarily have the largest total footprint. Now that we’ve got the show over on Netflix, it can be an even larger hit than ever before. That excites us tremendously.

What also excites us is knowing in advance that the show’s powers-that-be have no real intention of ending it with season 4. Speaking in an interview with TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Josh Heald had to say on the subject of the long-term future:

We have an endgame in our heads. We’ve had one for quite some time, and it’s not in Season 4. It’s well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons’ worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it’s coming? That’s not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we’re continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning.

Judging from the fact that Heald said that the proposed endgame is “well beyond” season 4, our hope is that season 5 wouldn’t be the end, either, and we could have a proper six-season run here. That’s certainly something that we would personally endorse, mostly since it would give the show so much freedom to explore a wide array of angles.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see just what the future holds, but we’re definitely excited to find out! It’s just nice knowing at the conclusion of season 3 that we’re not at the end of the road for the show itself just yet.

What do you want to see right now when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4?

